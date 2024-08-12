Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $589,000 Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,187,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 666.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 227,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,218,000 after acquiring an additional 198,191 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,074.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 152,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,490,000 after purchasing an additional 139,054 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,218,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,279,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,037.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,037.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total value of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,399,039.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,458,948. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $388.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $411.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.06. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $235.79 and a one year high of $443.87. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

CSL has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

