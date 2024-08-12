Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $718,000 Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,259,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,060,000 after buying an additional 11,459 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,404,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,134,000 after purchasing an additional 203,017 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 906,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,218,000 after buying an additional 100,378 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,465,000. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 18,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC opened at $220.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.02 and a twelve month high of $227.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.37%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.25.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,904 shares of company stock worth $6,607,149 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

