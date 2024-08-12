Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $792,000 Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 12,089 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.59, for a total transaction of $3,585,476.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,909.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.8 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $292.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $80.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $214.53 and a 1-year high of $302.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.06.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

