Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $796,000 Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 20,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,695,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 563.1% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 38.2% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.8% in the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 56,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.62.

View Our Latest Report on ADM

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $58.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.68. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $86.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.