Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $841,000 Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,076 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 688.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 774.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $32.03 on Monday. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $41.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average is $32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.24.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.71%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

