Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $923,000 Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 64.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,239 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLPI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth $2,501,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $49.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average of $45.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $50.74.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.95 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 52.79% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

