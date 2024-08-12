Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 6.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 1.4% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $872.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,959 shares of company stock worth $73,660,507. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $856.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $810.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $799.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $885.10.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 32.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

