Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $100.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.11 and a 12-month high of $116.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.21.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

