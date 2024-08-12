Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Invests $775,000 in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $362,477,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 305,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,712,000 after purchasing an additional 148,771 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,552,000 after purchasing an additional 97,357 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,464,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,446,624,000 after purchasing an additional 90,589 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 938,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,251,000 after buying an additional 85,676 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $823.00 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $392.10 and a 52-week high of $891.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $815.28 and a 200-day moving average of $734.36. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.51, for a total value of $2,131,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,333,014.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,279 shares of company stock worth $68,090,365 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $882.30.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

