Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,045,000 after acquiring an additional 80,474 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 60.8% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $191.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.65 and a 200-day moving average of $180.84. The stock has a market cap of $175.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

