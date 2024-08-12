Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in ITT by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,414,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,123,533,000 after purchasing an additional 29,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ITT by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,463,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,009,902,000 after purchasing an additional 65,173 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter worth $102,709,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in ITT by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 742,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $88,604,000 after purchasing an additional 27,210 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in ITT by 12.5% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 723,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $98,434,000 after purchasing an additional 80,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $133.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.32. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.94 and a 52 week high of $149.65.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. ITT’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

