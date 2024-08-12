Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 731 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 33.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $676,800,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,300,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Humana by 11,647.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,342,000 after buying an additional 1,050,459 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 550.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 875,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,808,000 after buying an additional 740,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,813,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUM. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.55.

Humana Stock Up 0.1 %

HUM stock opened at $350.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.61 and a 12 month high of $530.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $368.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.87.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.