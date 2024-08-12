Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,397.26 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,546.93. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,408.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,335.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 590.80%. The firm had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,343.75.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.56, for a total value of $468,583.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,069.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.56, for a total transaction of $468,583.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,069.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total value of $458,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,510,705.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 860 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,363 in the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

