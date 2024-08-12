Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,729 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 127.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 10,146.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Twilio by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $46,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,963,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 820 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $46,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,963,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $611,940.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,270,785.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,967 shares of company stock worth $3,796,221. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TWLO opened at $60.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.86 and a 52-week high of $78.16. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.23 and a 200 day moving average of $60.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TWLO. Barclays dropped their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.95.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

