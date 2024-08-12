Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 4,215 Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,215 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,923,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 39,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 16,229 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,872,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MANH stock opened at $247.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.98 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.03. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.97 and a 12-month high of $266.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.54% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MANH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.43.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

