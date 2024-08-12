Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 53.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Trading Down 0.2 %

Burlington Stores stock opened at $251.79 on Monday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $263.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.88 and its 200 day moving average is $215.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

BURL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $257.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,809,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

