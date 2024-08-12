Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 329.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $755.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.74. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $474.74 and a 1 year high of $773.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.19, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $721.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $675.80.

Cintas shares are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.19. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cintas from $667.00 to $798.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $670.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $742.92.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

