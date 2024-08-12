Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 10,634.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Waters by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Waters by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SVB Leerink raised shares of Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Waters to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.58.

NYSE:WAT opened at $332.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $367.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.56.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. Waters had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.81%. The business had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

