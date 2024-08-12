Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Valero Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 1,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $151.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $119.88 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

