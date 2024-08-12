Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,763 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,740,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,225,131,000 after purchasing an additional 180,341 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,025,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $899,528,000 after buying an additional 5,557,168 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,470,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,711,000 after acquiring an additional 508,764 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 175.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,258,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $120,308,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXAS stock opened at $57.01 on Monday. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $40.62 and a twelve month high of $87.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.72.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $699.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.02 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXAS. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

