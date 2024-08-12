Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 345.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth about $699,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 9.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $196.23 on Monday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $187.19 and a one year high of $289.88. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.82.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 52.14% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LPLA shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.30.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

