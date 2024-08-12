Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 48.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,078 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 12,365 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 30.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,497 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 26,329 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 61,067 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,501,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $63.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $75.09.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. HSBC raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RIO

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.