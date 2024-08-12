Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 110 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 205,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after purchasing an additional 46,089 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,621,000 after buying an additional 14,233 shares during the period. Gladstone Capital Management LLP increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,385,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,887,000 after acquiring an additional 478,570 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,191,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,080 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 431,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,851,000 after acquiring an additional 21,332 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $98.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $72.85 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.