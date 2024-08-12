Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 12,360 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 64.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,360 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALNY. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 175.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALNY opened at $269.52 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.98 and a twelve month high of $274.93. The company has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.27.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $659.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $5,305,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136 shares in the company, valued at $35,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $5,305,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136 shares in the company, valued at $35,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at $19,829,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,848 shares of company stock worth $24,683,444. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.32.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

