Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 151 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Down 0.2 %

Danaher stock opened at $268.11 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $257.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.45. The firm has a market cap of $198.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Danaher

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,486.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,352,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,797 shares of company stock valued at $18,039,944 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.