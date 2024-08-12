Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 15,705 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,769 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,705 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

DVN opened at $44.92 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 16.79%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

