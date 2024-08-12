Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 17,050 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,050 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of LKQ by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in LKQ by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in LKQ by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ opened at $39.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $35.57 and a one year high of $54.21.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). LKQ had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.96%.

In related news, CEO Justin L. Jude purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,281,923.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Justin L. Jude purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,281,923.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew C. Clarke purchased 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at $417,604.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,084 shares of company stock worth $521,096. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

