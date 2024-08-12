Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 2,015 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 25.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at about $130,386,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 473.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 975,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,022,000 after acquiring an additional 805,106 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,831,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 765,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,434,000 after acquiring an additional 306,524 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 492.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 319,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,001,000 after acquiring an additional 265,881 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.5 %

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $105.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.63 and a 200-day moving average of $114.07. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $122.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 28.66%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

