Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 270,065 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,379 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 270,065 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,117,234 shares of company stock worth $76,982,734. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.47.

NYSE:UBER opened at $68.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $143.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

