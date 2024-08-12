Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 372 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMA. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 25,040 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Comerica by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 237,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 5.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Comerica in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Stock Performance

NYSE:CMA opened at $52.34 on Monday. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comerica from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Comerica from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Comerica from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.45.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

