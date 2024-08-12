Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 390 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 52,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,934,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 221.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1,131.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,054.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $988.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $769.19 and a 1-year high of $1,133.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective (up from $1,135.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,232.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,097.05.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,256.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,561 shares of company stock valued at $65,067,213. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

