Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 57 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 58.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $604.33.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP opened at $526.78 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $474.46 and a 12-month high of $579.10. The company has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $552.19 and its 200 day moving average is $544.94.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,940 shares of company stock worth $2,214,019 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.