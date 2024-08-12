Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 8,649 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 40.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,649 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 58.9% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.7% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,021,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,063,000 after acquiring an additional 153,867 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 165,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $25,864,000. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $88.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.82. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $73.68 and a one year high of $99.56.

BMRN has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.63.

In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $375,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,635.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $3,043,733.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,184,258.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $375,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,635.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

