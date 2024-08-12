Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 928 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ferguson by 3.5% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,679,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter worth approximately $2,834,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 118.5% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on FERG. Barclays decreased their target price on Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of FERG stock opened at $198.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $147.62 and a 52-week high of $225.63. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.54%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

