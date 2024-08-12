Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Takes $1.19 Million Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in XPO in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the first quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in XPO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in XPO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of XPO from $144.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on XPO from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on XPO in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $727,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XPO Trading Down 1.3 %

XPO stock opened at $113.13 on Monday. XPO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.80 and a 12-month high of $130.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.