Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,630,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,401,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,802,000 after purchasing an additional 937,149 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,781,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,519,000 after buying an additional 547,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2,475.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 558,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,014,000 after buying an additional 537,020 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In related news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $496,662.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,832.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVT

nVent Electric Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE NVT opened at $63.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.35. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $86.57.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $880.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.89 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.16%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.