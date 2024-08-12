Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,470 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,716,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,243,000 after acquiring an additional 101,948 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,017,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,207,000 after purchasing an additional 161,165 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 39.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 401,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,511,000 after buying an additional 79,029 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 253,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,341,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $619,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,050 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $70.68 on Monday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $73.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.39.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSNC. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.75.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

See Also

