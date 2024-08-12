Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 46,065 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

CVE opened at $18.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.19. The company has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 2.07.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 28.89%.

CVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

