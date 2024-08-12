Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394,830 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:INVH opened at $35.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $36.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.63.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Invitation Homes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 128.74%.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at $970,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on INVH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.39.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

