GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 3.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GCMG. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on GCM Grosvenor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GCM Grosvenor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.60.

GCMG traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 11,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,879. GCM Grosvenor has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $11.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCMG. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in GCM Grosvenor by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 216,964 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 111.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,342,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,505 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

