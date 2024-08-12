GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at TD Cowen

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Cowen from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GCMG. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of GCMG stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. GCM Grosvenor has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -32.34 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average is $9.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 216,964 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,342,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,625,000 after buying an additional 1,234,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

