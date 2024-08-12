GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Trading Down 5.9%

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) dropped 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.30 ($0.04). Approximately 436,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,082,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.04).

GCM Resources Stock Down 5.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.77, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.11 million, a P/E ratio of -350.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.30.

About GCM Resources

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

