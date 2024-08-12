GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HSBC

Analysts at HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. HSBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GEV. Argus began coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GE Vernova from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.83.

NYSE GEV opened at $179.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.49. GE Vernova has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $185.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $27,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

