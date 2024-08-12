Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.71.

Several research analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Guggenheim lowered Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Generac from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Generac from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,027. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 4,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total transaction of $675,311.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,853.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,239 shares of company stock worth $10,943,920. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Generac by 1,709.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,956,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 607.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Generac by 659.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 43,249 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $144.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. Generac has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $169.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Generac will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

