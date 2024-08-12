General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in General Electric were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Stock Down 0.6 %

General Electric stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $166.21. 583,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,001,606. General Electric has a 1 year low of $84.42 and a 1 year high of $177.20. The firm has a market cap of $181.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

