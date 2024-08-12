Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Given New $8.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Macquarie reduced their price target on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.45.

Shares of Genius Sports stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $6.60. 339,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,254,480. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 1.95. Genius Sports has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $7.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $95.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

