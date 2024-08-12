Genmab A/S’s (GMAB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GMAB. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Genmab A/S from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $26.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.22. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $39.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 137.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 194.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

