Genpact (NYSE:G) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at TD Cowen

Genpact (NYSE:G – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genpact from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Genpact Trading Up 15.7 %

NYSE:G opened at $37.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.23. Genpact has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $38.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 17.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genpact news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $33,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,141. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Genpact by 120.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

