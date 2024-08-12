GeoPark (GPRK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect GeoPark to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.63 million. GeoPark had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 67.81%. On average, analysts expect GeoPark to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
GeoPark Stock Down 0.1 %
GPRK stock opened at $9.09 on Monday. GeoPark has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.34.
GeoPark Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.
GeoPark Company Profile
GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.
