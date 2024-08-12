GeoPark (GPRK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect GeoPark to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.63 million. GeoPark had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 67.81%. On average, analysts expect GeoPark to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GPRK stock opened at $9.09 on Monday. GeoPark has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.147 per share. This is a positive change from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. GeoPark’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

