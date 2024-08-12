GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 328.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GOVX. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of GeoVax Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of GeoVax Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of GeoVax Labs stock opened at $1.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16. GeoVax Labs has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $9.75.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GeoVax Labs will post -7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,626,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 91.38% of GeoVax Labs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

